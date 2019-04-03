Westport Police Distracted Driving Awarness

Westport, CT – In support of April’s National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, The Westport Police Department will be partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) during the month of April, for the national U Drive. U Text. U Pay. high-visibility enforcement effort. The Westport Police Department will be stepping up enforcement efforts to catch distracted drivers and enforce distracted driving laws.

Over the past decade, distracted driving has become one of the leading causes of vehicle crashes on our nation’s roads. According to NHTSA, between 2012 and 2017, nearly 20,000 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver. In fact, there were 3,166 people killed in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers in 2017. While this represents a 9 percent decrease in distracted driving fatalities from 2016 to 2017, there is clearly more work to be done. “People know texting and driving is dangerous and illegal, but many do it anyway, putting others at risk,” said Joseph Giulietti, Commissioner, Connecticut Department of Transportation.

“Beginning April 2, you will see increased law enforcement efforts as officers will be stopping and ticketing anyone who is caught texting and driving.” Since 2015, nearly 30,000 crashes in Connecticut have involved a distraction – resulting in 41 fatal crashes. “Limiting distractions while driving is a simple way to prevent motor vehicle accidents,” said Captain David Farrell, Westport Police Department. “If you need to text, pull over in a safe location. If you text and drive, you will pay.” Violating Connecticut’s distracted-driving laws can be costly. Drivers who are ticketed are fined $150 for the first offense, $300 for the second offense, and $500 for the third and subsequent offenses. For more information, visit www.distraction.gov

