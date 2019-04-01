Westport Car Employee Charged In A Number Of Thefts

On 01/14/2019, an employee of Honda of Westport reported a larceny by a former employee. The complainant reported a customer had provided a $5,000 cash deposit to a former employee, Ryan Riggs, for a down payment on a vehicle. The dealership found no record of the down payment or of a vehicle hold for the customer. The customer was able to show the withdrawal from her bank account as well as several text messages she exchanged with Riggs regarding vehicles. Riggs had also cashed a check in excess of $1,000 intended for another customer. An arrest warrant application was submitted for Riggs and later approved. At approximately 6:00am on 03/28/2019, Riggs turned himself in on the active arrest warrant. He was charged with 53a-124 Larceny 3 rd and held in lieu of $50,000 bond. He was transported to Norwalk Court later that morning for arraignment.

While investigating the above incident, an additional theft was discovered. On 12/04/2018, Ryan Riggs had an accident with his company-issued vehicle in which he was rear-ended. Riggs provided Ansonia Police his personal information for the accident instead of listing Honda of Westport as the owner of the vehicle. He has later issued a check from the insurance company in the amount of $4363.55, which he cashed on 12/26/2018, keeping the funds for himself. An arrest warrant application was submitted for Riggs and later approved. At approximately 6:00am on 03/28/2019, Riggs turned himself in on the active arrest warrant. He was charged with 53a-124 Larceny 3 rd and held in lieu of $50,000 bond. He was transported to Norwalk Court later that morning for arraignment.

On 01/23/2019, investigators were contacted by the Fostoria Police Division in Fostoria, Ohio and advised that on 01/22/219, the victim came to their agency reporting a fraud situation. The victim stated his father, Ryan Riggs, obtained a vehicle loan in November of 2017 and used his personal identifying information, including his social security number, to do so. Riggs also forged the victim’s signature on documents and purchased the vehicle from Honda of Westport while the victim was deployed. The victim learned of the identity theft when he attempted to purchase a vehicle and found the fraudulent activity on his credit report. An arrest warrant application was submitted for Riggs and later approved. At approximately 6:00am on 03/28/2019, Riggs turned himself in on the active arrest warrant. He was charged with 53a-129b Identity Theft 3 rd , 53a-139 Forgery 2 nd and held in lieu of $50,000 bond. He was transported to Norwalk Court later that morning for arraignment.

