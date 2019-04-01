Westport News: Butt Bust

#Westport CT– On 01/04/2019 at approximately 5:30am, officers responded to Riverside Sunoco on a report of a burglary, after a fuel delivery driver observed forced entry to the door of the

business. The suspect stole more than $5,000 worth of cigarettes and caused over $1,400 in damage to the cash register and door. The suspect was later identified as Christopher Dahlinger of Trumbull, CT. An arrest warrant application for Dahlinger was submitted and later approved.

On 03/27/2019, Dahlinger was arrested at Norwalk Superior Court on the outstanding warrant. He was charged with 53a-103 Burglary 3 rd , 53a-124 Larceny 3 rd and 53a-115 Criminal Mischief 1st. Dahlinger was held in lieu of $65,000 court set bond and was to be arraigned later that day.

On 01/19/2019 at approximately 4:30am, officers responded to a report of a burglary at Wheels, 786 Post Road East. The suspect entered the store with a garbage can after smashing the front window. Again, cartons of cigarettes were stolen, valued at nearly $4,000. The suspect attempted unsuccessfully to pry the register open and left with it as well. The same suspect vehicle was used in this incident as the previous and the suspect identified as Christopher Dahlinger. An arrest warrant application was submitted for Dahlinger and later approved.

On 03/27/2019, Dahlinger was arrested at Norwalk Superior Court on the outstanding warrant. He was charged with 53a-103 Burglary 3 rd , 53a-124 Larceny 3 rd and 53a-117 Criminal Mischief 3 rd . Dahlinger was held in lieu of $50,000 court set bond and was to be arraigned later that day.

