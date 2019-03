#Westport, CT – The Awards ceremony for winners of TEAM Westport Teen Diversity Essay Contest, co-sponsored by the Westport Library, will take place on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 6:30 – 7:30 pm at the Saugatuck Congregational Church, Hoskins Hall, 245 Post Rd E, Westport. Winners will read their entries and receive awards. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, contact TEAM Westport at info@teamwestport.org

