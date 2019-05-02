#Westport CT–Just before 0930 this morning, Westport Fire Department was requested to respond to Route 15 northbound for a reported motor vehicle accident with injuries. One Engine, the Rescue and the Shift Commander responded. Subsequent information from the scene reported multiple vehicles involved and people walking around the roadway, so a second Engine was added to the assignment for manpower. Westport EMS, Westport Police and CT State Police also responded to the scene.

First arriving Fire Department units found the highway already shut down by traffic between the exit 42 off and on ramps. Three vehicles were involved in the accident on the northbound side with one facing the wrong way, one with minor damage and one sustaining heavy damage to the rear. A total of three patients were evaluated by Westport Fire and EMS personnel, with two patients subsequently transported to Norwalk hospital by Westport EMS with undisclosed injuries.

During the incident, northbound traffic was directed off and back on to Route 15 via the northbound off and on ramps with Westport Police assistance. The last Fire Department units cleared the scene at 1025 with CT State Police still on scene, Route 15 remaining closed at exit 42.