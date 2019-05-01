Westport News: Stranger Danger

#Westport CT–Yinri Tirado of Norwalk, CT, was arrested on 04/12/2019 after a 16 year old female walking along the Saugatuck River reported a man approached her and made a lewd comment. She was able to provide a description of the male, who was located a short distance away by officers and was taken into custody. He was brought to headquarters where he was charged with 53a-181 Breach of Peace 2 nd . Tirado was released after posting $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on 04/23/2019.

