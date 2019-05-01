Westport News: Fowl Play

#Westport CT–On 04/12/2019 at approximately 11:30 pm, the victim reported an illegal dumping complaint on Franklin Street. The victim’s property had been the site of several recent illegal dumping incidents in which a suspect has left boxes containing decapitated chickens. The victim reported a suspect just dropped a bag on his property and was running south on Franklin Street towards Saugatuck Railroad Station. The bag was found to contain two decapitated chickens and one white pigeon.

Corporal Smith located the male, identified as Ajamu Obataiye, at the train station. The victim’s home surveillance footage confirmed Obataiye was the suspect. Obataiye was taken into custody and brought to police headquarters where he was charged with 53a-181 Breach of Peace, 53-247 Cruelty to Animals and 22a-250 (a) Illegal Dumping. He was released after posting $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on 04/23/2019.

