Youth Commission Seeks Adult & Student Members

WESTPORT, Conn. — The Westport Youth Commission is currently seeking students in Grades 8-11 and adult members for the 2019-2020 school year.

“The Youth Commission serves as a public forum for youth issues and advocates for youth needs and concerns in the community,” Human Services Director Elaine Daignault said in a statement. “Its 30 members, 15 students and 15 adults, are appointed by the First Selectman.” Incoming grade 9 students are invited to join the Freshman Committee prior to applying for appointment as sophomores.

There are limited vacancies available so please don’t delay. If you are currently in grades 8 thru 11 or an adult who is interested in discussing youth issues on a monthly basis while making a difference in your community we invite you to join. The appointment process for youth and adults includes: the submission of a letter of interest, a completed Interest Inventory and at least one letter of recommendation on behalf of the candidate by June 10, 2019. The application and interest packet can be found on the Town of Westport website under “Appointed Boards: Youth Commission” Linkhttps://www.westportct.gov/index.aspx?page=197

All WYC meetings are open to the public and are usually scheduled for the third Thursday of each month. Appointed WYC members commit to participate in at least one advocacy group, and other tasks as needed, throughout the year which involves additional meetings as needed.

For further information, contact Kevin Godburn at 203-341-1155, or via e-mail at kgodburn@westportct.gov.

This press release has been made possible by: