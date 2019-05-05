Westport News: Burglary Charges

#Westport Police Press Release. Anyone having issues with what is contained in this report call Westport Police at (203) 341-6000.

On 12/18/2018, officers responded to a report of an overnight burglary at a residence on Oak Ridge Park. The victim woke to several text messages from the fraud division of her credit card company, which advised her credit card was possibly fraudulently used at three locations in Norwalk charging approximately $170. After checking her home, the victim learned her laptop and purse containing multiple credit cards had been stolen from her family room.

On 12/20/2019, officers were dispatched to a Brooklawn Drive address on a report of an overnight burglary. The victim and his family were home sleeping when two suspects entered the home and stole a key fob and a home surveillance camera from the kitchen.Though the camera was taken, the homeowner was able to access the video remotely and provide it to investigators. The suspects used the key fob to steal an Audi from the driveway.They also entered and rummaged through two additional unlocked vehicles in the driveway,stealing two credit cards and other miscellaneous items.As a result of an extensive investigation, Xavier Medel, 19 of Bridgeport, CT, was identifiedas one of the suspects. Two juvenile suspects were also identified.On 12/28/2018 officers responded to the home of one of the juvenile suspects where Medelwas taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for previous burglaries. While at the residence, investigators located the key fob for the stolen Audi and were later able to recover the vehicle. While in custody for these crimes, a family member of Medel returned the other victim’s stolen laptop to police headquarters. Through their investigation, including a forensic examination of his cell phone and ther ecovery of the victims’ property, detectives were able to secure another arrest warrant for Medel.

On 05/01/2019, Medel was arrested at Norwalk Superior Court by Westport detectives. Related to the incident on Oak Ridge Park on 12/18/2018, Medel was charged with 53a-101Burglary 1 st , 53a-124 Larceny 3 rd and 2 counts of 53a-128c(a) Credit Card Theft.For his involvement in the 12/20/2018 burglary on Brooklawn Drive, Medel was charged with 53a-101 Burglary 1 st , 53a-122 Larceny 1 st : Motor Vehicle Theft, 53a-124 Larceny 3 rd and two counts of 53a-103 Burglary 3 rd from a Motor Vehicle. Medel is being held in lieu of $500,000 court set bond.