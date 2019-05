2019-05-17 @ 7:09pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle in the 3800 block of Fairfield Avenue near the Fairfield line. Witness said there was no collision with any other vehicle but that an SUV that did stop was the cause of the crash. The motorcyclist was alert and conscious and responding to EMs’s questions. The motorcyclist had riding gear on including a helmet. Police are investigating.