Bridgeport News: Summer Youth Employment Positions Available

#Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Joe Ganim announced that for the fourth year in a row his administration is dedicating more than $250,000 in the Fiscal Year 2020 City of Bridgeport budget to fund the Mayor’s Summer Youth Initiative. A substantial portion of this allocation provides youth with summer employment opportunities while the balance is made available to local nonprofits planning summer opportunities for older youth. Young people between the ages of 14 to 21 looking for a summer job must apply before the Friday, May 31, 2019 deadline by 5:00 p.m. Participants will be interviewed and placed according to their interest to fill one hundred and twenty-five (125) available positions.

“It was important that we continued to provide our youth with safe and meaningful activities this summer,” said Mayor Ganim. “We are thankful for the partnerships we have built with local businesses and nonprofits that provide summer activities and give our young people the opportunity to gain real work experience. Summer vacation is a time that youth can have fun while learning a new skill that will serve them well as they grow into adulthood.”

In addition to the Mayor’s Summer Youth Initiative, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department also has jobs available for camp counselors and lifeguards. Young people interested in applying may do so in-person at the Parks Department office at 7 Quarry Road, Trumbull, CT.

Applications for summer youth employment can be found on the City of Bridgeport website homepage by clicking “summer youth employment application” tab at www.bridgeportct.gov.

This press release was made possible by: