Bridgeport’s Policy Management Department Receives National Award

Bridgeport, CT – The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada has awarded the City of Bridgeport’s Office of Policy Management with the GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the current budget.

Director of Policy Management Nester Nkwo said, “The budget presentation is an operational guide and a communication device. The national budget award received by the City of Bridgeport reflects that as well as sound policy, financial planning and strong economic development. This budget award also represents Mayor Ganim’s expectations for departments to strive for excellence. My special thanks to the staff in the budget office and various city departments for their support.”

The award represents a significant achievement by the entity. It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation must be satisfied. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as:

A policy document

A financial plan

An operations guide

A communications device

Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.

There are over 1,600 participants in the Budget Awards Program. The most recent Budget Award recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted quarterly on GFOA’s website. Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.

This press release was made possible by: