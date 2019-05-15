Trumbull Has A Subway Robbery

#Trumbull Police Press Release:

An armed robbery occurred at the Trumbull Subway sandwich shop, located on Quality Street, on the night of Tuesday, May 14. A lone gunman entered the Subway and demanded money from the employees. The employees complied with the gunman’s demands before fleeing the shop. The robber fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. At approximately 9:23 p.m., the Trumbull Police were called to the Subway sandwich shop where they investigated this robbery.

Police learned that the suspect is a light skinned Black male, approximately 5’6” tall, dressed in dark clothing, who displayed a handgun. The suspect then fled the store in a southerly direction. No injuries were reported regarding this incident. The Trumbull Police Department is actively investigating this incident and requesting assistance from the public who may have any information regarding this incident. To provide any information please contact the Trumbull Police Department at (203)261-3665, or at Trumbull- ct.gov/PoliceTips. All tips and information may remain anonymous.

This press release was made possible by: