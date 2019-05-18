Trumbull Police Holds Awards Ceremony

2019-05-16 — #Trumbull CT–Trumbull Police held an awards ceremony on Thursday for the Trumbull Police Officers and civilians who work for the department and recognized them for the work they did over the past 3 years. Chief Lombardo said it’s important for the officers to be recognized for the good work they do and that its important for the town to know and see some of the work they do since not everything they do is reported in the news or social media. The chief said it’s important to let the officers know how much they appreciate the work they do.