Trumbull Officers Recognized for Officer Welness Program

#Trumbull CT—The Trumbull Police Department was chosen to be one of only five police agencies throughout Connecticut to receive an award for “Efforts to Promote Officer Wellness Programs and Initiatives for Your Officers.” Several Trumbull Police Officers attended a training program that was sponsored by the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association in New Haven, CT and were recognized for their efforts. This “Serve Well, Be Well” training covered aspects of caring for officers from hire to retire and beyond.

The training discussed how important it is to learn from previous traumatic experiences. It explained how to prepare and handle the stress that officers are under, and the cumulative affect it may have on them from the time of the incident and years later. The training explained how others recovered both mentally and physically from a traumatic experience in which they experienced and how they may still be dealing with the affects.

A peer support team was recently formulated within the Trumbull Police Department. This team is comprised of a group of Trumbull Officers who are available to help fellow officers cope with stress or traumatic events in which they may have been involved. Officers interested in seeking peer support may feel more comfortable and open to speaking with a fellow officer and member of this peer support team through these difficult times because fellow officers may have a better understanding of what they are dealing with. All of the information that is discussed is kept confidential.

Trumbull Officer Timothy Fedor was recognized for his role in the peer support team, as a peer leader, and trainer. Sergeant Christopher Barton was recognized for his role in the peer support team, and as a peer leader. Sergeant Robert Coppola was recognized for his role in the peer support team. Chief Michael Lombardo was recognized for his efforts in getting the Trumbull Police Department involved in this program. To be recognized by the Connecticut Chiefs of Police Association as one of the leaders in this critical area of promoting health and wellness for officers is a great accomplishment for a police department.

