VA Hospital Rides

Director of Human and Social Services, Julie DeMarco, announces a partnership with the Trumbull Human Services Department and Greater Bridgeport Transit to provide monthly rides to Veterans to the West Haven VA Hospital. Targeted at veterans, the new service will begin on July 26, 2019. and continue on the last Friday of each month.

“We recognize that many veterans rely on the VA system for their healthcare but transportation can be challenging” according to Ms. DeMarco. “The bus will start at the Bigelow Center in Fairfield, travel up to the Trumbull Senior Center and go on to the VA Hospital in West Haven, and reverse the route on the return at the end of the day’s appointments.”

Registration is required a week in advance at either senior center. There is no charge for the service.

Please contact the Social Services Department at 203 256-3166 for more information.

This press release is made possible by: