Westport News: Body Found

POLICEE UPDATE: Police said the deceased was identified as Antonio Dopoco, 86, of Trumbull, CT. The incident remain sunder investigation by members of the Westport Police Department Detective Bureau however, his death is not being treated as suspicious.

2019-05-09 @ 8:45am–#Westport CT– Police received a call regarding a body that had washed up along the shore in the area of 132 Beachside Avenue. A deceased elderly white male was located. He will be publicly identified pending notification of next of kin. The victim’s car was found on the Southport side of Pequot Avenue. It is not known if the person took their life or if it was accidental.