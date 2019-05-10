Westport Employee Arrested For Recording Female Student

On 04/02/19, School Resource Officer Wooldridge observed Westport Public School maintenance employee Paul Telep in the Staples High School cafeteria. Telep appeared to be recording students, particularly a juvenile female, with his work cell phone. SRO Wooldridge confronted Telep about the suspicious incident and notified school officials. Staples administrators later seized the phone, as it was property of the school system. A forensic search of the phone conducted by Westport detectives revealed Telep had deleted seven videos. The videos all featured the same female student recorded on different dates/times, including the incident in which Telep was observed by School Resource Officer Woolridge. Both the student and her mother were notified and the student advised she was unaware she had been recorded. An arrest warrant application for Telep was submitted and later granted.

On 05/07/2019, Telep turned himself in at police headquarters on the outstanding warrant. He was charged with 53a-181e Stalking 3 rd and released after posting $50,000 cash bond.

Telep is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on 05/16/2019.

(Westport Police Press Release)

Un empleado de Westport fue arrestado por grababa estudiante

En 04/02/19, El oficial de recursos escolares Wooldridge observó al empleado de mantenimiento de la escuela pública de Westport Paul Telep en la cafetería Staples High School. Telep parecía estar grabando estudiantes, particularmente una niña juvenil, con su teléfono celular de trabajo. SRO Wooldridge confrontó a Telep sobre el incidente sospechoso y notificó a los funcionarios escolares. Los administradores de Staples más tarde tomaron el teléfono, ya que era propiedad del sistema escolar. Una búsqueda forense del teléfono conducido por los detectives de Westport reveló que Telep había borrado siete videos. Todos los videos presentaban a la misma estudiante grabada en diferentes fechas/horas, incluyendo el incidente en el que Telep fue observada por el oficial de recursos escolares Woolridge. Tanto el estudiante como su madre fueron notificados y el estudiante aconsejó que ella no sabía que había sido grabada. Se presentó una solicitud de orden de detención para Telep y posteriormente se concedió.

El 05/07/2019, Telep se entregó al cuartel general de la policía en la orden de arresto pendiente. Fue acusado de 53A-181e acoso 3 Rd y liberado después de la publicación de $50.000 bono en efectivo.

Telep está programado para aparecer en la corte superior de Norwalk el 05/16/2019.