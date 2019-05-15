Westport News: 2 Dogs Rescued In Fire

The Westport Fire Department responded to an automatic fire alarm at 10:40am at a residence on Sturges Highway. The initial assignment was 2 engines. Upon arrival, firefighters found a moderate smoke condition visible through the windows of the front door. Firefighters upgraded the response to include an additional 2 engines, 1 heavy rescue, and a command vehicle. Firefighters made entry and quickly found plastic burning in a pot on the stove. There was a moderate smoke condition on the first and second floors of the residence.

During their search, firefighters found 2 dogs and removed them from the smoke filled area. Fire damage was contained to the pot and the dogs were both uninjured. The Office of the Fire Marshal completed an investigation of the fire. The lack of damage can be credited to a rapid response by the Westport Fire Department due to the presence of working, monitored smoke detectors. This allowed firefighting personnel to quickly contain the fire to the point of origin.

