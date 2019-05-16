Westport News: Training Seminar for Liquor Retailers

#Westport CT—On Monday, June 3 rd , the Westport Police Department, in conjunction with Dichello Distributors, Inc. is hosting an informational training seminar concerning underage drinking, spotting fake I.D’s and Connecticut liquor laws for Westport liquor retailers and their employees. The seminar will be held from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. in the Westport Police Department Training Classroom, 50 Jesup Road, Westport.

Presenters include Agent Robert Willard of the State Liquor Control Commission who will discuss the laws governing liquor sales. T.I.P.S. trainer Hugh Cochrane, along with Alcohol Awareness Coordinator for Dichello Distributors, Inc., Tony Lota, will talk briefly about the Training for Intervention Procedures Seminar (T.I.P.S.) program for retail staff, which offers a practical approach to serving alcohol responsibly in any setting.

This event is free of charge and open to all permittees and their employees. The Westport Police Department is committed to assisting the efforts of retailers to avoid the sale of alcohol to minors. We are hopeful that armed with the information provided at the seminar, permittees and their employees will be better able to prevent underage sales and reduce their own liability.

Please contact Lieutenant Jillian Cabana via email, jcabana@westportct.gov, or call (203) 341- 6009 to register the names of those who will be attending.

This press release is made possible by: