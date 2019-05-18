Westport News: Trench Collapse

2019-05-17 @ 2:56pm–#Westport CT–Westport Fire was dispatched to Newtown Turnpike for a reported wall collapse with a victim trapped under the collapse. The initial response was Engine 6, Engine 4, Truck 1, Rescue 3 and the Shift Commander. Westport EMS and Westport PD also responded.

Engine 6 arrived and reported that this was a construction site accident, occurring during the installation of a below grade water line. A trench wall collapse had occurred, trapping one victim in the trench up to their waist. Two workers were in the trench at the time of the collapse but fortunately the second worker was not caught in the collapse. The trapped worker had been extricated by colleagues on the scene prior to emergency personnel arriving.

Fire, Police and EMS personnel stabilized and packaged the patient, who appeared to have sustained non-life threatening injuries, for transport to a local hospital. The immediate incident area was cordoned off for safety and security. Newtown Turnpike was shut down in both directions during the incident.

Fire Department units remained on scene until 6:43pm to assist the Occupational Safety & Health Administration representative with the investigation of the accident. At the time of writing, there was no update on the condition of the injured party. (Westport Fire Department Press Release)