Westport News: Reckless Endangerment For Leaving Gun In Unlocked Car TWICE!

#Westport CT—On 10/16/2018, George Benedetto contacted the police department to report a firearm had been stolen from his unlocked vehicle during the overnight hours. The revolver and ammunition had been left in an unlocked glove compartment of an unsecured vehicle parked in his driveway.

Again on 04/17/2019, Benedetto contacted the police department to report another firearm had been stolen from his unlocked vehicle during the overnight hours. A revolver and ammunition had been left in an unlocked glove compartment of an unsecured vehicle parked in his driveway. Both firearms had been loaded and have not yet been recovered.

Due to his intentional and reckless storage of firearms, an arrest warrant application for Benedetto was submitted and later approved. On 05/20/2019, Benedetto turned himself in on the outstanding arrest warrant. He was charged with one count of 53a-64 Reckless Endangerment 1 st for each incident and released after posting $5,000 court set bond. Benedetto is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on 05/28/2019.

This press release was made possible by: