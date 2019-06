2019-06-06 @ 7:00PMish–#Bridgeport CT—First responders said a 5 year old girl is in good condition after being eject from a car she was riding in collided with a SUV at the intersection of Amsterdam and Fairview Avenue. She and her mother were transported to the hospital, two others refused medical treatment. The windshields of both vehicles were intact so the girl must have been ejected from the back window. The intersection is closed for the police investigation.