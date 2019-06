2019-06-15 @ 5:10pm– Police were called to a shots spotter activation in the 800 block of Colorado Avenue where the found shell casing but no victim. A short time later police received a call for a shooting victim on Denver Avenue and Fairfield Avenue (a short distance from Colorado Avenue.). They found a male victim shot in the leg/thigh area. The victim was alert and talking to first responders and was transported to the hospital.