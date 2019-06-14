Bridgeport News: Mom Arrested On Child Abandonment

#Bridgeport CT– Officers were dispatched to Newfield Park on a report of a child abandonment. R/O was at the intersection of Carnegie Avenue and Boston Avenue when the initial call was dispatched. Officers responded to Newfield park, Bridgeport where Officer Rodriguez was already on scene, Rodriguez confirmed the location of a lost child at the park bench nearest to the water park and playground. Officer Rodriguez was observed sitting on the park bench surrounded by at least 10 small children and about 5 adults and was assessing the injuries on a child, and asking a series of questions to the adults on scene. A gash was visible on right cheek of the small child. The child; later identified was visibly upset, shaking, dirty with blood observed on his right hand and left cheek. Nearby adults stated the blood on his right hand was from his cheek and no injury was observed on the child’s hand.

The step-father; arrived on scene and he stated he saw the commotion in Newfield Park and recognized his step-child from the back of his body sitting on the bench. He stated he was arriving home from his job and was unaware of the situation that occurred. He did not know why the child was in Newfield Park or how he became injured.

The child sustained serious injuries in the events and would most likely need stitches on his face. AMR arrived at Bridgeport Hospital with the child. The mother; Deyaneyra Marie Adorno-Lind was notified and arrived in the Emergency room carrying a diaper bag and with another child. Deyaneyra Marie Adorno-Lind stated, “I told him it’s time to come inside. He was in the backyard and he didn’t want to listen to me and he started crying. I went to the bathroom because I could not hold it any longer and when I came back he was gone. It’s unlike him to walk to Newfield Park. I didn’t even know he was there”.

The child sustained a laceration about 3 centimeters long on his left cheek (deep), dirt on his front right leg, and a small scratch on his left knee. Mother; Deyaneyra Marie Adorno-Lind was told she would be transported from Bridgeport Hospital to Booking Deyaneyra Marie Adorno-Lind kissed her children goodbye prior to exiting Bridgeport Hospital.

Deyaneyra Marie Adorno-Lind was transported to Booking for processing. The two children were released to the stepfather at the hospital with affirmation from the mother.

Deyaneyra Marie Adorno-Lind (23 years old) has been charged with Connecticut General Statute 53-21 Risk of Injury to a Minor with a surety bond set at $10,000.00.