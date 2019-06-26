Bridgeport Police Shoot At Car Attempting To Ram Them

UPDATE: Police Spokesperson Terron Jones said in a statement: At 1337 hours today, officers and detectives assigned to Narcotics were conducting an investigation in the area of 915 Pembroke street involving a stolen motor vehicle, and a male who was in possession of a firearm. Investigators converged on this area in an attempt to take five males into custody when shots were fired by a narcotics officer after he perceived a threat to his life. No one was struck by gunfire and all five males were taken into custody. A firearm was recovered from a male suspect after a foot chase. Only minor injuries were reported including an injuring to a detective who was struck by the suspect vehicle while the occupants attempted to flee the scene. This incident remains under investigation and the arrested parties are being processed. No further information is available at this time.

2019-06-2019 @ 1:34pm–#Bridgeport Ct–Bridgeport police say they shot at three suspects that were in a car that attempted to ram them at a traffic stop at Pembroke and Crescent Avenue. Police say no one was hit by gunfire but one person was in a stretcher with unknown injuries and was taken to the hospital. Three are in custody, on juvenile and two adults. A firearm was recovered.