Governor’s Statement On United Technologies Corporation

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont Sunday released the following statement regarding United Technologies Corporation (UTC):

“UTC and its subsidiaries, including Pratt & Whitney, Otis Elevator, and Collins Aerospace, continue to be an important part of Connecticut’s fabric. It’s important to note that nearly all of UTC’s 19,000 employees will remain in Connecticut, with roughly 100 moving to the new headquarters.

“I’ve spoken directly with Greg Hayes and made it clear that Connecticut will always be open should things change, as they often do. This serves as reminder that we live in an increasingly competitive economy, domestically and internationally. As such, it’s critical we invest in education, workforce development, and our transportation infrastructure to stay competitive.

“Our economic development team, led by Jim Smith, Indra Nooyi, and David Lehman, is already aggressively shifting their business development strategy, including redesigning the Connecticut Economic Resource Center to match the speed and flexibility necessary to compete and succeed in the 21st century economy and job market. We will continue to market our state as a fantastic place to live, work, and locate a business.”

