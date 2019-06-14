LGBTQ Pride Month In Connecticut

State of Connecticut

By His Excellency Ned Lamont, Governor:

An Official Statement

WHEREAS, the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities are an integral part of Connecticut’s population; and

WHEREAS, the fight for dignity and equality for LGBTQ people is reflected in the tireless dedication of advocates and allies who strive to make this a more inclusive society; and

WHEREAS, the State of Connecticut celebrates the diversity of its people and their right to live their lives out loud, free of discrimination, fear, and prejudice; and

WHEREAS, the month of June is recognized internationally as Pride Month to commemorate the Stonewall Riots of June 1969, when people in the LGBTQ community in New York City – at great personal and physical risk to themselves – courageously fought back against the increasing hostility and discrimination they faced from police at the Stonewall Inn, which was a refuge for queer people of color, homeless young people, and drag queens; and

WHEREAS, the Stonewall Riots gave birth to the LGBTQ rights movement, and this year marks its 50th anniversary; and

WHEREAS, Connecticut is proud to have led the nation in adopting laws supporting the LGBTQ community, including being the first state to enact a law through the legislature granting same-sex couples with the rights and responsibilities of marriage; and

WHEREAS, the State of Connecticut remains committed to protecting the civil rights of the LGBTQ community; and

WHEREAS, there remains much work to do across the world to protect the safety and security of the LGBTQ community against the threat of violence and discrimination; and

WHEREAS, every human being has the right to live their lives openly as who they are; now

THEREFORE, I, Ned Lamont, Governor of the State of Connecticut, do hereby officially designate June 2019 as

LGBTQ PRIDE MONTH

in the State of Connecticut.

