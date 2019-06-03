Westport Police To Push Against Cancer

#Westport, CT – The Westport Police Department is proud to participate in the 10 th Annual Push Against Cancer for Kids event. Individuals and teams from across Connecticut will show their strength and determination as they raise donations for The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. The event is scheduled for Sunday, June 9 th from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Staples High School girls’ field hockey/lacrosse field in Westport. The opening ceremony starts at 9:00 a.m. All proceeds from the event benefit The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, a non-profit founded by beloved Westport resident and award-winning actor Paul Newman in 1988 to provide “a different kind of healing” to seriously ill children and their families.

Over the last 9 years, the Push Against Cancer has raised nearly $500k to help kids, battling illnesses from cancer to sickle cell disease, enjoy summer camp and other joy-filled, camp-inspired experiences. Every child who participates in camp programs does so at no cost to their family. In last year’s Push Against Cancer for Kids event, 334 participants raised more than $150,000. According to Push Against Cancer Founder Andy Berman, this year’s goal is to raise over $200,000, which would send 80 children to camp while providing adapted activities and having their medical needs met. All ages and fitness levels are welcome to join this 1-hour friendly push-up competition where participants challenge themselves to perform as many push-ups as possible with each participant getting family members, friends, co-workers and employers to donate to their fundraising efforts.

To register as a participant, go to http://getinvolved.holeinthewallgang.org/site/TR?fr_id=1477&pg=entry. To donate, please visit: http://getinvolved.holeinthewallgang.org/site/TR/Events/General?pg=pfind&fr_id=1477 To become a corporate sponsor, or for more information, please email PushAgainstCancer@gmail.com

