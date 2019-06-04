Westport News: Career Coach Returns

#Westport, CT – Director of the Department of Human Services Elaine Daignault announces the return of the American Job Center Southwest’s new and improved Career Coach at Westport Town Hall. On Thursday, June 13, the Coach will offer a beginner’s class in upgraded Microsoft PowerPoint 2016 from 10 a.m. – noon, followed by an intermediate class in PowerPoint 2016 from 1 – 3 p.m. The Career Coach is a “training center” tour bus equipped with ten wireless computer labs offering free computer classes to residents in the greater Norwalk area. The mobile unit operates on a monthly schedule of visits to various community locations and is accessible to people with disabilities.

Area residents interested in registering should contact the Westport Department of Human Services at 203-341-1050 or via e-mail athumansrv@westportct.gov. For more information, including the current Career Coach schedule, check the website for American Job Center Southwest at http://www.ajcswct.com.

Ms. Daignault stated, “I hope that by offering the American Job Center Southwest’s Career Coach in the Westport area, many residents who wish to improve their computer skills will find it convenient and useful in pursuing their personal goals.”

Noticias de Westport : Coach de carrera regresa

Publicado en junio 4, 2019

#Westport, CT – Director del Departamento de servicios humanos Elaine Daignault anuncia el regreso del nuevo y mejorado Coach de carrera del American Job Center Southwest en el Westport Town Hall. El jueves, 13 de junio, el Coach ofrecerá una clase de principiante en la actualización de Microsoft PowerPoint 2016 de 10 a.m. – mediodía, seguida de una clase intermedia en PowerPoint 2016 de 1 – 3 p.m. El Coach de carrera es un “centro de entrenamiento” autobús turístico equipado con diez laboratorios de computación inalámbrica que ofrece clases de computación gratis a los residentes en el área metropolitana de Norwalk. La unidad móvil opera en un horario mensual de visitas a varias localidades de la comunidad y es accesible para personas con discapacidades.

Los residentes del área interesados en inscribirse deben comunicarse con el Departamento de servicios humanos de Westport al 203-341-1050 o por correo electrónico athumansrv@westportct.gov. Para obtener más información, incluido el horario actual de Coach de carrera, consulte el sitio web de American Job Center Southwest en http://www.ajcswct.com.

La Sra. Daignault declaró: “Espero que al ofrecer el Coach de carrera de American Job Center Southwest en el área de Westport, muchos residentes que deseen mejorar sus habilidades informáticas lo encontrarán conveniente y útil para perseguir sus metas personales.”