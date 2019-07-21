Bridgeport News: 2 Shot

2019-07-21 @ 3:20am #Bridgeport CT–Gunshots were reported at the intersection of Burnsford Avenue and Dewhirst Street. Responding officers located multiple shell casings at the scene. St. Vincent’s Medical Center and Bridgeport Hospital both contacted police and advised that gunshot victims had arrived for treatment. A 31 year old male was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg at Bridgeport Hospital and released. A 26 year old male is currently being treated for gunshot wounds to the abdomen and remains in critical condition at St. Vincent’s Medical Center. Detectives are processing a crime scene on Dewhirst Street and are working to establish the facts and motive of the assaults. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

This news report is made possible by: