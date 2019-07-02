Bridgeport News: 3 Shot

2019-07-01 @ 0235 #Bridgeport CT– Shots were fired at PT Barnum Apartments inside building 14, apartment 212. Three male victims ages 17, 22 and 40 were struck by gunfire. The 17 and 22 year old victims were each shot in the chest and transported by medics to Bridgeport Hospital. The 40 victim was shot in the leg and transported by medics to St. Vincent’s Medical Center. All three victims are expected to survive. Witnesses report that several people were inside the apartment when an unknown male opened the door and fired into the living room of the apartment from the outside.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and processing a crime scene at this location. Anyone with information out this incident is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

This press release is made possible by: