Bridgeport News: Mayor Issues Heat Warnings

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim announced today that the excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for Friday July 19th through Sunday July 21st. The city’s EOC representatives are currently monitoring the weather and note that high pressure, sunshine, and southwest wind will send temperatures into the 90’s with heat indices near 100. Hotter and more humid weather is anticipated for Saturday with highs 95-100 and the heat indices expected to be near 110 degrees. An Excessive Heat Watch has been posted from 12noon Saturday until 10pm Sunday with peak excessive heat index values occurring between 2pm and 5pm each day. See below tips for residents to stay cool, cooling stations, forecast information and related resources, as provided by Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center and Department of Health and Social Services.

SPLASH PADS

In addition to the recommended cooling tips, parents may bring their children to one of the manySplash Pads throughout the city to provide “cool” recreation for the kids. A list of splash pads can be found here: https://www.bridgeportct.gov/content/341307/341415/342231.aspx

EXCESSIVE HEAT TIPS

Extreme heat can cause illness and death among at- risk population who cannot stay cool. The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

DRiNK PLENTY OF WATER

An Excessive Heat Watch means the combination of heat and humidity could create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. If possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose-fitting clothing when possible, and drink plenty of water.

Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoors.

Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors.

Bring pets indoors, limit their time outside and provide with plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke call 911.

COOLING STATIONS

A complete list of cooling centers can be found below. Please be advised these days/times are subject to change. Anyone needing overnight shelter, please call 211 for information.

Greater Bridgeport Transit Bus Terminal (Daily)

710 Water Street, Bridgeport CT (7:00am-7:00pm)

Senior Centers (Open only weekdays):

East Side Senior Center- 1057 East Main Street (9a-4:30p)

Black Rock Senior Center- 2676 Fairfield Avenue (9a-4:00p)

North End Bethany Senior Center – 20 Thorme Street (9a-4:30p)

Bridgeport Public Library Branches:

East Side Branch – 1174 East Main Street; Fri and Sat (10a-5p)

Main Branch – 925 Broad Street; Mon & Tues (10am-6pm), Wed & Thurs(12p-8p), Fri & Sat (10a-5p). Sunday (Closed)

Black Rock Branch – 2705 Fairfield Avenue; Mon (10a-6p), Tues (12p-8p), Wed (10a-6p), Thurs (12p-8p), Fri & Sat (10a-5p). Sunday (Closed)

North Branch – 3455 Madison Avenue; Mon (10a-6p), Tues (12p-8p), Wed (10a-6p), Thurs (12p-8p), Fri & Sat (10a-5p). Sunday (Closed)

