Bridgeport News: Water Rescue At Seaside Park

#Bridgeport CT–Saturday-7-28-2019 @ 8:25 pm a call was received at the EOC for persons trapped on the break water at the mouth of Bridgeport Harbor just off shore from Seaside park. Fire fighters responded and initial reports were received that there were 3 persons stuck on the break water. Upon arrival fire personnel discovered it was a total of six individuals. Five men and one women were cut off from the shore when high tide came in and they were not able to return to shore,. Two fire boats were used to remove them from the break water and returned them safely to shore. There were no injuries to the individuals or Firefighters.