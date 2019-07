2019-07-02 @ 10:31pm–#Bridgeport CT– #Stratford CT– #cttraffic—This brand new Hyundai Sonata was no match for a semi-trailer. Witnesses told me that a tractor trailer was traveling down Lordship Boulevard towards Stratford Avenue when it collided with the car coming off I-95 exit 30. The driver of the car was being evaluated by EMS. The area was closed.