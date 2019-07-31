Ganim – City Orders Sunshine Deli Closed- 1 Hour Notice To Press

I would have covered this event since there are no food stores in the neighborhood, but I only received notice of this 2:30pm event at 1:28pm. I guess the city didn’t want the press there.

WHO: Mayor Joe Ganim, Bridgeport City Council members, Bridgeport Police Department, Department of Public Health & Social Services, NRZ representatives, and community members

WHAT: Mayor Joe Ganim will join city council members with city officials to formerly announce the public notice “Order to Close” the Sunshine Deli at 1306 Stratford Avenue.

WHEN: Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 2:30 PM

WHERE: 1306 Stratford Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604

