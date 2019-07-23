Stratford News: Disorderly Conduct Arrest

#Stratford CT–On 07-19-2019 Andre Larson age 19 of Bridgeport and Elijah Sampson age 20 of Bridgeport were arrested along with two local juveniles ages 14 and 15. The group was approached by an Officer who was investigating a complaint of cyclists who have been loitering in and near Longbrook Park blocking traffic and harassing residents. As the Officer approached the group fled on their bikes. While fleeing, the group rode through the park and splash pad area where small children were playing. Officers apprehended the group a short time later. Lawson was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Interfering and Violating Town Ordinance Reckless or uncontrolled Bicycle Operation. Sampson was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Interfering and Violating Town Ordinance Reckless or uncontrolled Bicycle Operation. The two juveniles were also charged with Disorderly Conduct, Interfering and Violating Town Ordinance Reckless or uncontrolled Bicycle Operation.

(Stratford Police Press Release)