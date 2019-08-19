Fairfield News: Water Rescue At Lake Mohegan

FAIRFIELD, CT, 8/19/2019 : On Sunday evening at 6:47PM the Fairfield Emergency Communications Center received numerous calls reporting a swimmer in distress in the swimming area at Lake Mohegan. Fairfield Fire units including Engine 3, Engine 2, Engine 5, Ladder 2, Rescue 1, and Car 3 responded with police units to the scene. After arriving on scene units received reports of a male subject, approx. 34 years of age, was in the water and stated he was having some difficulty getting back to shore. A number of civilians and family members attempted to assist the swimmer back to shore but were unable to keep him above the water line.

Arriving firefighters under the command of Assistant Chief Erik Kalapir, quickly entered the water and attempted to rescue the swimmer. Fairfield Police divers arrived on scene and entered the water to the last known location of the swimmer. At 7:20 PM divers found the swimmer below the water line and brought him to the surface. Fire Units quickly pulled the unresponsive male from the water and brought him to shore where advanced lifesaving efforts were performed by American Medical Response. The male swimmer was transported to an area hospital for further treatment. A family member of the swimmer was overcome as the events unfolded and was also treated and transported to an area hospital for treatment.