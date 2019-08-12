A Message from First Selectman Tetreau on Gould Manor Park and the Fill Pile

#Fairfield CT–Over the past two weeks there has been a tremendous amount of information disseminated through news reports, social media and the town itself about issues related to the management of the aggregate fill pile at the Town’s Public Works Yard on Richard White Way. Unfortunately, some of the information presented in news reports and shared on social media has been inaccurate and misleading, causing concern and anxiety.

At the outset, as your First Selectman I am sorry for any concern this situation has caused you and your families and neighbors. I also want to reassure you that the Town Government – including the Department of Public Works, the Department of Health and my office — is working tirelessly to address these issues. Your safety is of paramount importance and drives all of our decisions and actions.

As we head into the weekend I want to update you on the Town’s investigation of whether any material from the aggregate fill pile at the public works yard was used on any town properties and whether there is any risk of contamination should hazardous material been in that fill.

The Town has been working with the State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) since 2016 once concerns were raised about the management of the aggregate pile by Julian Development. Most recently, as we reported earlier this week, soil testing has been conducted along the sidewalk area of Gould Manor Park along Holland Hill Road to determine whether any material used during the improvements of the sidewalk in 2013/2014 might have been contaminated. We have asked for that analysis to be expedited and are hopeful to have those results shortly.

Once we do receive the reports of that soil testing I will report to you promptly on those results, and what – if any – action will be taken to remediate if necessary.

Separate from this, I have asked the Department of Health to determine whether any fill from the aggregate pile was used on any other public properties in Fairfield. If we determine that has occurred, and whether that work was done during the period in which Julian Development was managing the aggregate pile, we will test those sites as appropriate.

The mismanagement of the aggregate pile by public employees and Julian Development represents a breach of the public trust. It has caused unnecessary anxiety. It is unacceptable and I commit to you that the Town of Fairfield will hold accountable those who violated this trust.

I will continue to update you on developments as they progress, and I encourage you to reach out to me directly with any questions or comments at firstselectmanffld@fairfieldct.org.