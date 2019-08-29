Ansonia News: 2 Pedestrians Struck

#Ansonia CT–On August 25, 2019 at 12:43 P.M., the Ansonia Police Department responded to the Stop & Shop at 100 Division Street in Ansonia to investigate a report of a motor vehicle versus pedestrian accident. The first officer on scene found two injured pedestrians; a car driving in the parking lot struck both pedestrians near the entrance to the store. The first pedestrian, a 51-year-old female resident of Ansonia, suffered a severe leg injury. Her leg was caught between the vehicle and a steel column causing the amputation of her leg below the knee. The female was transported to a local hospital where she is listed in serious but stable condition. The second pedestrian, a 60-year-old male resident of Ansonia, suffered head and facial injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition. The driver of the car is Aurelia Caprio, age 88 of Shelton, she was treated for minor injuries.

Based on the investigation and eyewitness reports, Caprio was pulling out of a parking spot in the lot when she lost control of her car and struck both pedestrians. Caprio did not report any physical issues or illness as a cause of the accident and she did not report any mechanical issues with her car. Caprio’s driver’s license was seized and returned to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

