Bad Odds For Bridgeport Casino

HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont’s Director of Communications Max Reiss released the following statement concerning an announcement today from a group of state legislators on their proposals regarding casinos:

“Only last week did the administration receive this draft legislation. A matter of such significance requires substantial involvement from multiple stakeholders, in particular the executive branch. Something this complex should not be negotiated without all necessary parties and certainly not behind closed doors. While we are appreciative of Senator Osten’s efforts and that of the various delegations, the administration’s position remains the same: a global resolution that mitigates the likelihood of years of litigation and positions the state to capitalize on a comprehensive gaming platform. Further, this proposed bill falls short of what the governor wants for Bridgeport – a bill that only authorizes versus requires a meaningful project in Bridgeport is not good enough.

“The administration looks forward to its participation in ongoing negations with the tribes.”

