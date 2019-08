UPDATE: Preliminary reports say they have non-life-threatening injuries.

2019-08-23 @ 9:49pm–#Bridgeport CT– Two people were shot on Center Street near Grand Street. Over 12 shots were fired. The two victims arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. A silver sedan was seen fleeing the scene. Special thanks to Jeremy who made the police radio possible many years ago (see: https://www.facebook.com/DoingItLocal/photos/a.273728507168/10156723256437169/?type=3&theater).