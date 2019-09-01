Bridgeport News: 3 Overdoses At The Same Time

2019-08-31 @ 7:54pm–#Bridgeport CT– There were three overdoses in two part of town that kept first responders busy. The first were two unresponsive males in the 300 block of Wilmont Avenue. They initially did not respond to Narcan and required advance life saving support. Eventually both were revived.

Another overdose took place when a woman called on Hanover Street that her boyfriend overdosed, she had administered Narcan but he did not respond to it. First responders did get him to respond.

Overdoses happen everyday but I stopped reporting them because of the frequency of them. It’s like reporting shots fired calls.

