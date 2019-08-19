Bridgeport News: Another Stabbing

Police UPDATE: A 16 year old child was stabbed in the rear(buttocks), in the area of Lexington/ Harral Ave in a apparent robbery attempt. THe male victim is alert and was able to walk over to the ambulance per responding units on scene. Wound seems to be non-life threatening at this time. Police are investigating. DoingItLocal was the ONLY news source at the scene.

