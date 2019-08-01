Bridgeport News: Crash!

#Bridgeport Ct– On July 31st 2019 just before 10pm, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Pearl Street and Park Street on a report of a one car motor vehicle crash. Officers arrived on scene where officers saw 2006 BMW (black in color, bearing Connecticut registration plates was observed having made contact with a concrete wall on Pearl Street.

The BMW sustained minor damage to the front end in the crash and the Connecticut registration plates came back to a 2004 Lexus ES 330 (green in color) indicating misused of plates. Officers checked the Vehicle Identification Number to find the car has no registered owner, insurer, or address. Towing Services arrived on scene and the vehicle was towed due to it being a road hazard with its tail end sticking into the street and the vehicle bearing no plates and having no insurance. Both registration plates were seized and turned into patrol. A stop sign was damaged prior to the driver striking it and then hitting the concrete wall. The stop sign located on Park Street was completely snapped off its base and the entire sign was laying on the ground upon arrival. No obvious reported injuries due to the crash.

