Bridgeport News: Dirty Politics?

2019-08-30 @ 8:15pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police were called to Port Five at 69 Brewster Street for a suspect going behind Port Five wearing all black “an amour mask” carrying an automatic weapon. Police found no one like that but found there was a political event taking place there. When I called Lennie Grimaldi who is the political authority with his website OnlyInBridgeport.com he said there was a fund raiser for Marilyn Moore there tonight. The event was not disrupted and more than likely no one there knew about the incident.