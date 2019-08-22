Bridgeport News: Fire On Iranistan Avenue

2019-08-21 @ 4:30pm—#Bridgeport CT—Firefighters were called to a large house fire located at 1042 Iranistan Avenue near Fairfield Avenue. City spokesperson Terron Jones confirmed the second floor of the building collapsing. One woman was upset that here cat was inside the 3 family home. One firefighter was injured and taken to St. Vincent’ s Hospital, the extent of his injuries is not know at this time. Everyone did make it out the building safely, one civilian was also taken to the hospital. The Red Cross was also called to find housing for the occupants.