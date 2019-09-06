2019-09-06 @ 1:15am– Police said they were dispatched to the intersection of Shelton & Helen St, in response to an alleged robbery. The victim stated he was walking home to on East Main St until he was forcibly escorted into a white work van and subsequently was robbed by 3 black males. No weapons were displayed according to the victim. The victim was unable to provide any further description of the suspects. The suspects allegedly stole 2 gold chains, 2 gold bracelets, and a 14K gold ring from the victim. The suspects then proceeded to remove the victim from the vehicle, leaving him stranded at the intersection of Shelton & Helen st. The victim did not sustain any injuries as a result of this incident. The victim also refused medical attention.

This news report is made possible by: