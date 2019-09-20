Ansonia News: Man Arrested On Numerous Charges

#Ansonia CT– On September 14, 2019 at about 9:15 A.M., the Ansonia Police Department responded to the Stop & Shop Plaza on Division Street on a report of a dispute involving weapons. Officers located and identified Kamrin Crawford, age 43, of Ansonia and Woodrow Ogman, age 33, also of Ansonia as the people involved in a dispute over a parking spot. During the argument, both Crawford and Ogman damaged each other’s cars, and there was a 14-year-old juvenile in Ogman’s car while Crawford damaged it. Ogman reported Crawford was armed with a hammer and metal pole, which he used to damage Ogman’s car and assault Ogman. Ogman suffered a possible broken hand, a laceration to his arm and an injury to his torso.

Kamrin Crawford was charged with Assault Second Degree, Risk of Injury, Criminal Mischief First Degree and Breach of Peace Second Degree. Crawford was released on a $5,000 bond with a court date of September 30, 2019 at Derby Superior Court.

Woodrow Ogman was charged with Criminal Mischief First Degree, Breach of Peace Second Degree, and Operating Without a License. Ogman was released on a $2,500 bond with a court date of September 30, 2019 at Derby Superior Court.