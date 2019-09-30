Bridgeport News: Body Washes Ashore

Bridgeport Police UPDATE: The fire department assisted with the recovery from the water and turned the body over to the state’s medical examiner. There were no visible signs of death on the body, the ME will conduct a full autopsy and investigation to determine cause of death. There is not a confirmed identification of this person, only what has been described from appearance, which is a male victim seemingly in his 30-40’s and African American. The Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau are still on scene, as this is an active investigation.

#Bridgeport CT– A body washed up ashore near the light house near the new power plant at 1 Atlantic Street. The body was discovered in about 2 feet of water and firefighter’s rescue boat was called to help recover the body.